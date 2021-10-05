HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $708,678.14 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $708,678.14 and approximately $2.36 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.34 or 0.08231167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00260008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00112163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013223 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

