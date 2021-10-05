Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $813.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $329,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.