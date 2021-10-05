Horizon Protocol Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.40 million and $399,428.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00109828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00138951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.71 or 0.99713691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.90 or 0.06706641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

