HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367,967 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $118,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 146.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.91.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $12.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $646.13. 2,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $736.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,410. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

