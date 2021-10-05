Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

