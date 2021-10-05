Hunting PLC (HTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 29th

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.69. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 124.10 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Keith Lough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

