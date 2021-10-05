Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. 30,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.53 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

