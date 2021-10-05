IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 3.4%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 132,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,040,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 25.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

