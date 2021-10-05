ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. ICU Medical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.36. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,136. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day moving average is $208.04.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.