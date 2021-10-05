IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 716,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,352,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $614.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $672.27 and a 200-day moving average of $603.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

