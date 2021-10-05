IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Increased by GWM Asset Management Ltd

GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 22.0% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $53,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

