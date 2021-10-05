IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

