IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNX opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. IKONICS has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of 411.43 and a beta of 1.05.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in IKONICS in the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

