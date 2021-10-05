Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Up 53.8% in September

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMII stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Inception Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
About Inception Mining
