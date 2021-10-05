Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Up 53.8% in September

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMII stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Inception Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get Inception Mining alerts:

About Inception Mining

Inception Mining, Inc is engaged in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Clavo Rico mine project. The company was founded on July 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.