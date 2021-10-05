Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 93,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Roth Capital cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.