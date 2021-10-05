Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KB Home were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

