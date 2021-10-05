Independent Advisor Alliance Has $265,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.08.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

