Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chegg were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chegg by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chegg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Chegg by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

