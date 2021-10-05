Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corning were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Corning by 234.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

