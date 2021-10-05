Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDB. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 361,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $5,446,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $99.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

