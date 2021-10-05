Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:INGR opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

