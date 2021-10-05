InsaneCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 44% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $156,724.94 and approximately $15.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00352358 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002006 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.12 or 0.00819752 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,791,758 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.