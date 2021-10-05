Insider Buying: Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) insider Allan Brackin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,350.00 ($57,392.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Integrated Research alerts:

Integrated Research Company Profile

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.