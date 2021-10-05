Insider Buying: Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) insider Allan Brackin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,350.00 ($57,392.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Integrated Research Company Profile
