Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00.

Littelfuse stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.47. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.46 and its 200-day moving average is $263.69. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.51 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

