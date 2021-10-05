Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Sells 11,303 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephanie Linnartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.
Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.
MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.