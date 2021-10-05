Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Sells 11,303 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 27th, Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

