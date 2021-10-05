Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $178,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.57. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.