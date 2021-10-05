Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average of $201.30.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

