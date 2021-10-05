Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $246,000.00.
NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. 563,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.08 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.