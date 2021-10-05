Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $246,000.00.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. 563,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.08 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.