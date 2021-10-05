Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) vs. Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Financial Survey

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspired Entertainment and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand 0 4 2 0 2.33

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.97%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus price target of $62.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -24.38% N/A -11.45% Cornerstone OnDemand -3.26% 65.00% 8.76%

Volatility & Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $199.80 million 1.39 -$32.40 million ($1.05) -11.33 Cornerstone OnDemand $740.92 million 5.16 -$39.98 million $1.78 32.19

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone OnDemand. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cornerstone OnDemand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience. The Server Based Gaming segment offers more traditional casino games such as slots, roulette and other table games. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.