Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,276,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,249,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,291,600.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. 1,104,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,325. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

