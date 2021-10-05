Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

ICE stock opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

