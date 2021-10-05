International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $191,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,583,000 after buying an additional 459,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in International Business Machines by 241.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 590,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,630,000 after buying an additional 417,824 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. The company had a trading volume of 118,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

