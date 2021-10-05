International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $176.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

