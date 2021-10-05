International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

International Paper stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

