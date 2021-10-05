Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

ISNPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

ISNPY opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.29. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

