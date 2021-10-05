Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

