iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

