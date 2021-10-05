iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,675 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.43% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. 103,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,067. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

