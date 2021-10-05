iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,380,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,681.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 291,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

