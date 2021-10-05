iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,586,983 shares.The stock last traded at $78.58 and had previously closed at $79.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

