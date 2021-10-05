iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,242. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

