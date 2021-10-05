iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,447. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

