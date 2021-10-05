Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,762,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 18,682,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Shares of IVPAF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 239,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,946. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVPAF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.