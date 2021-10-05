Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,695,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,384,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.