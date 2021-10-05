Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $361,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 34.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 666.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 209,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

