Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $199.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.93 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

