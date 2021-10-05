Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 398 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

