JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,496.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $$27.90 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $33.85.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.