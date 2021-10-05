JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,496.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $$27.90 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

