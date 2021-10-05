JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Increased by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 17.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $519,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of JD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

