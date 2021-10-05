Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

MEDP stock opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.78. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $199.04.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $2,307,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,834 shares of company stock worth $33,159,689. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth $39,773,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $33,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 61.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after buying an additional 88,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $12,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

